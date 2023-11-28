SACO – Steven B. Lariviere, 63, of Saco, died Nov. 23, 2023, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford after a short illness. Steve was born in Biddeford on Sept. 11, 1960, a son of Philip and Lucille Lariviere. He attended Notre Dame School and was a 1978 graduate of Thornton Academy.

In his teens, Steve worked at the Gibbs gas station in Saco, followed by working as a mechanic for Methot’s Auto Dealership in Biddeford and for 14 years, was employed by American Frozen Foods where he met his wife, Pam. They recently celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary.

Steve bled Ford blue. In his late teens, he could be found racing his 1972 Mustang at New England Dragway. More recently, Steve and his brother Mike restored his dream car, a 1970 Mach 1 Mustang, and his current restoration in progress (are they ever finished?) was bringing that 1972 Mustang back to life with the help of Mike and close friend, Ernie Merritt.

In addition to cars, Steve also enjoyed woodworking, creating a website/forum about Mustangs, and attending Pam’s annual family reunion at her family camp on Pitcher Pond in Lincolnville.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law Lucien Levesque.

He is survived by his wife Pam (Harjula) Lariviere; siblings Rachel Levesque, Donald Lariviere (Elaine), Jackie Lariviere, Claire Deprey (Andy), and Michel Lariviere (Julie); brother-in-law Brian Harjula (Diane); several nieces and nephews; and good friend Ernest Merritt III.

Services are private with interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Steve’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at

http://www.mda.org/donate.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous