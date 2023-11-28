Campbell, Patricia Rose (Graziano) 95, of Biddeford, Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 3, 4 – 5 pm, Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Funeral Mass, Dec. 4, 1 pm, St. Joseph Church, Biddeford.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Campbell, Patricia Rose (Graziano) 95, of Biddeford, Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 3, 4 - 5 pm, Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Funeral ...
Campbell, Patricia Rose (Graziano) 95, of Biddeford, Nov. 24. Visitation, Dec. 3, 4 – 5 pm, Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Funeral Mass, Dec. 4, 1 pm, St. Joseph Church, Biddeford.
Send questions/comments to the editors.