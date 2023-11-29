BRUNSWICK – Albert Z. Ouellette, 94, lifetime resident of Brunswick, passed peacefully on Nov. 24, 2023. He was born on July 28, 1929 to Albert and Diana Ouellette. He married April 11th of 1953 to Denise R. Anctil.

Building a home in Brunswick on Westminster Ave, Albert and Denise raised their five kids Neil, Giles, Ann, Joel and Lynn. He worked at his father’s Studebaker dealership then going on to work as a mechanic at their family’s company, Maine Line Tours. He was a Veteran who served in the Korean War.

He passed down stories of his childhood at his grandparents’ house in Lewiston where he was challenged by his grandfather to build something new each visit. He carried on this trait by becoming a jack-of-all trades, building and always working on his lake home at Tacoma Lakes in Litchfield. He spent 61 summers here with his family and loved to fly in his seaplane that he parked at their dock. He also enjoyed his time growing up in the iconic stone house on Orr’s Island.

﻿He retired and lived several years in his little pink house in Bellaire Beach, Fla. There he met his best friend Dan and his partner Kathy. They loved riding their Harleys together and he rode in Maine and Florida. He even took a group of their Harley friends to Paris, France and guided them, with the little French he knew, through the countryside.

﻿In his younger years he was a light-weight boxer and enjoyed roller skating with his wife and friends. He had a great love of golf and has a full display of trophies, photos and scorecards lining his lake house walls from pro-am tournaments. He played in a weekly Wednesday group, winning player of year at 90 years old. He and his family formed a golf group they called the “Fab Four” including his son Giles, daughter Lynn and son-in-law Scott. At age 94 he was still playing.

﻿He lived the last six years of his life at the Brunswick Coastal Landing and enjoyed his time there but referred to it as “the prison” when we brought him back from a day at the lake.

﻿His famous saying was “the worlds a mess”, which we all have come to agree.

He is survived by his siblings Pauline Drouin and Robert Ouellette; his children Giles and Linda Ouellette, Joel and Charlene Ouellette, Ann and Alan Ames, and Lynn Conroy; his grandchildren Alex and Jenna Ouellette, Nicole Ouellette, Jamie and Meagan Day, Jessica Scull and Kelsie, Pat and Trevor Conroy; his great grandchildren Justin, Ryan, Riley, Ava, Forest and Laurel. He was predeceased by his wife, Denise; his son, Neil, his son-in-law Scott Conroy; and his siblings Raymond and Maurice Ouellette, Muriel Helie, Irene Kisselburg.

The family will be having a private celebration of life.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Albert’s online memorial.

Donations in his honor

can be made to the:

Coastal Landing

Activity Fund

Attn: Sue

142 Neptune Dr.

Brunswick, ME 04011 or:

the Maine Veterans at

maineveteransforward.org

