SOUTH PORTLAND – John A. Rowe of South Portland died unexpectedly of natural causes on Oct. 12, 2023 at the age of 69.

The son of Thomas L. and Catherine Maguire Rowe, John lived his entire life in South Portland. After high school, he enrolled in many correspondence courses including electronics in which he excelled. His love for the Spanish language, however, would become his favorite subject and he became quite an expert in Spanish language grammar.

For many years John was happily employed by Maine Today Media. He was known as a hard worker in the Distribution Department where he made many friends.

John loved “pizza parties” at his home, Christmas parties at his sister Joyce’s home, rock ‘n roll music, cars, and, most of all, his nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Thomas W. Rowe of South Portland. He is survived by sisters Joyce Rowe of Portland and Catherine Madore of Westbrook; as well as nieces, Julie Soucie of North Yarmouth, Rebecca Madore of Westbrook, nephews, Joseph Madore of Westbrook, Vincent Rowe of Portland, Patrick Rowe of Bronx, NY, and Daniel Rowe of Boston. He also leaves behind three great nieces, Ramona and Mika of Portland, and Paloma of Boston, as well as one great nephew Thomas “Tommy” of the Bronx. John was a wonderful son, brother, and uncle and he will be most sorely missed.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 6, 2023 at St. Hyacinth’s church, 268 Brown Street in Westbrook, at 10:00 a.m.

