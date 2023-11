Books/Authors

Nov. 30

“Maine Authors for Lewiston”: Book sales and signings, purchase proceeds benefit Lewiston response funds, 4-7 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Dec. 5

How to become a ghostwriter: Jeff Wuorio, 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Dec. 6

Diana McInnes author talk: “Simply Produce,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 9

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Nov. 30

“The Perfect Storm” (2000): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Dec. 7

“Ticket to Paradise” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Nov. 30

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10, $5 students and seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Dec. 1

Blue Sky Fly: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 2

Opus One Big Band benefit concert: Concert and silent auction, benefits WHS Chamber Singers, 6 p.m., Westbrook High School, 125 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $10, $5 students advance; $12, $8 students at door. bit.ly/3sFZNcV

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 3

Biggie Brunch Hip Hop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jim Brady: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 6

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Dec. 7

Lunch Pail Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good; Jeff Willis: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Dec. 8

Preston and Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Stolen Mojo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 8 & 10

Lake Region Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bridgton Academy, 11 Academy Lane, North Bridgton. lakeregioncommunitychorus.org

Dec. 9

The Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Novel Jazz Septet: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Dec. 10

Sean and Hugh: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

T.J. Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Dec. 1-10

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Through Dec. 3

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind”: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM campus, 24 University Way, Gorham. $18, $14 faculty, staff and alumni, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Dec. 8-17

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

Dec. 9

“A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

