Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 2, 4-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Eat in or take out. $10, $5 under 12; proceeds go to maintain original one-room White Rock School.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Bean supper – Saturday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 under 12.

