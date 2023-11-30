Two-day Christmas marketplace – Friday, Dec. 1, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Drive, Buxton. Fresh greens, cookies, breads, pies, candy, handcrafted gifts. barmillscommunitychurch.org

Holiday craft and book fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Gorham Public Library, 2 Standish Neck Road, Gorham.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church of Gorham, 1 Church St., Gorham. Silent auction, evergreen arrangements, yule logs, votive holders, totes and bags, holiday gifts and face painting.

Christmas in the Village holiday fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Cookie walk and luncheon 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Baked goods, raffle, Christmas decor and more.

Yuletide Fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon, First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Holiday greens, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, jams and jellies, candy, cookie walk. Coffee and breakfast available.

Annual Christmas fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tory Hill Meetinghouse Parish House, First Congregational Church of Buxton, 1197 River Road, Buxton. Baked goods, raffle, white elephant tables, wreaths. Chili, chowder and hot dog lunch. Half proceeds go to Keep the Heat On.

Christmas crafts fair – Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook.

Craft fair and bake sale – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.

St. Nick’s Christmas Fair – Saturday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Maine crafters and vendors. Donations go to Giving Tree of Maine.

