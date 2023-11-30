York County honors Pulsoni

York County commissioners recently honored Buxton Select Board member Frank Pulsoni with a Spirit of America award for his community contributions.

Pulsoni, the former Select Board chairman, was recognized for his work as a police officer, interim police chief, firefighter, EMT and dispatcher.

He thanked his wife Linda for her support. “My wife has been beside me for 44 years,” Pulsoni said in a county press release. “When you’re in public service, it is not just you.”

Fifteen awards were given to individuals and groups in 12 municipalities at the Nov. 15 ceremony. Recipients are nominated by residents and the county recognizes volunteerism with Spirit of America awards annually.

“Government wouldn’t function if (you) didn’t volunteer your time and resources,” York County Manager Greg Zinser said. “Thank you very much for your dedication and hard work.”

Santa visit, tree lighting

Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck escorted by police cars at a holiday Touch-a-Truck event at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Bar Mills Fire Station.

A tree lighting ceremony will follow at 6 p.m. A kids craft activity and refreshments will be available.

Bring canned goods or a monetary donation to go to local food pantries. The fire station is located at 174 Portland Road.

Rabies vaccination clinic

The Hollis Animal Hospital, Vacationland Dog Club and the towns of Buxton and Hollis are sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Residents can bring pets to be vaccinated at Buxton Public Works, 215 Portland Road.

Vaccinations are $8 and cash only. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. For faster service, bring the most recent vaccination certificate. For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

