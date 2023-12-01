BROOKLINE, Mass. – Beloved father and grandfather Iain David Sanderson MD passed away in 2023 in his early 90’s.

Iain was born to John and Martha Sanderson in Glasgow Scotland. Educated at Glasgow University, he met the love of his life Dorothy. They married in July of 1954.

The newlyweds reported to Singapore for Dr Sanderson’s mandatory service in the Royal British Navy, where he acted as staff physician for two years. Specializing in neurology, Iain raised his family and practiced medicine on three continents, only retiring in 1996 to care for his ailing wife Dorothy.

He is survived by his four children, Russell Sanderson, Fiona Sanderson, Jennifer Sepulveda and Lesley Beau; his four grandchildren, Alex Beau, Emma Beau, Lucie Beau and Dante Sepulveda.

Iain was predeceased by his parents, John and Martha, and his sister, Mary Howie, and his wife, Dorothy He was laid to rest at Litchfield Plains Cemetery in a private family ceremony beside his beloved wife.