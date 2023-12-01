Walsh, Joan E. (Kelley) 86, of Cumberland Foreside, Nov. 26. Wake, Dec. 8, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 9. Funeral mass, Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth, 11 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Walsh, Joan E. (Kelley) 86, of Cumberland Foreside, Nov. 26. Wake, Dec. 8, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, 4 p.m. to 6 ...
Walsh, Joan E. (Kelley) 86, of Cumberland Foreside, Nov. 26. Wake, Dec. 8, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 9. Funeral mass, Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth, 11 a.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.