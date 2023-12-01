WOOLWICH – Sherry Chadbourne, 64, of Woolwich sadly left us on Nov. 23, 2023 following a long battle with cancer. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Dale Chadbourne and their son Adam Chadbourne of Woolwich.

Sherry will forever be missed for being an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to so many. She brought cheer and love everywhere she went with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh. Her kindness, loyalty, friendship, generosity, and amazing cooking will be missed and cherished by everyone who knew her. When she was not taking care of others, she loved to be pampered, enjoyed taking trips and adventures with friends and family, and loved watching her husband Dale and son Adam and their friends race at Wiscasset Speedway. She was a huge part of the “Save Wiscasset Speedway Event”.

Sherry was born on Nov. 15, 1959 in Boothbay. She attended Boothbay and Brunswick schools. She will forever be remembered by three generations of students as the dedicated bus driver, always ensuring the safety of her “kids” to and from school during her bus runs. She also operated heavy equipment for Crooker Construction and Bath Public Works, worked at Sagadahoc Corrections and lastly BIW.

Besides her husband Dale and Son Adam, Sherry is survived by her mother Grace (Martha) Wagstaff of Florida; sisters Vicky and Bryan Chadwick of Woolwich, Kim and Steven Goodenow of Woolwich, Chris and Billy Murphy of Woolwich, Jackie and Dan Peaslee of Florida; many nieces, nephews; grandchildren and friends. Sherry was predeceased by her father Jack Wagstaff and sister Mary Jane Bryer.

To honor Sherry there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

