BRUNSWICK – David Chaplow Bright, of Brunswick, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 23, 2023, after a brief battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease.

Dave is survived by his wife, Robin Kroc of Williston, SC, former wife Annie Craig of North Yarmouth, Maine, and their daughters and sons-in-law, Emily Bright and Seth Salinas of Renton, Wash.; and Hannah Bright and Robert Edgerton, and their sons, Cooper (2) and Gus (9 months) of Reading, Vt.; and his beloved dog, Maggie of Williston, SC.

Dave was born in 1953 in Bridgeport, Conn., son of Richard and Jean (Corrigan) Bright. He graduated from Fairfield Ludlow High School in 1971, where he discovered a great joy and talent for swimming. Dave graduated from Colby College in 1975, gaining the nickname “Killer” and a passion for the Grateful Dead. As the captain of the swim team, he was one of the first Colby swimmers to qualify for Nationals, setting many long standing team and pool records, including as a member of the record-setting 400 Free Relay, a mark that stood for over 30 years. Dave received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Colby, and his Master’s of Arts Degree in teaching from the University of Southern Maine. He taught Special Education at both Lewiston and Brunswick High Schools for many years. He was a beloved swim coach, coaching at Colby and Bates Colleges, and Lewiston and Brunswick High Schools. In 2017, he was honored as the Maine Class A Boys and Girls Coach of the year.

﻿Dave loved sharing the joys of life with his daughters, whether that be a Further concert, a visit to NYC to see Wicked, renting a convertible to drive around Palm Springs, or checking out the newest restaurants and breweries. He loved traveling and was always up for an adventure– riding bicycles across the country with Annie in 1980, and driving Emily across the country for a move to Seattle, open water swimming (Peaks to Portland, swimming from Alcatraz, even braving the Charles River in Boston). He spent a week visiting with Hannah, Bob, and his grandsons this past April, taking Cooper to museums and hanging out with Gus. Robin and Dave traveled together as often as they could, finding ways to enjoy and support each other in both of their passions – often spending time at Acadia National Park in the summers, and recently living in Williston, SC.

﻿Dave was an avid reader and had a deep appreciation for music and the arts. His smile was just as quick as his wit, and he could find humor in just about any situation. Dave always found time to be active and hardly missed a day at the pool. He competed in Masters Swim Meets worldwide, often setting records in his age group. He was an enormous presence within the Maine Masters and Great Bay swimming communities.

﻿A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, Dec. 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. at Maine Beer Company in Freeport, Maine.

Donations can be made to:

Lewy Body Dementia Association or

Parkinson’s Association