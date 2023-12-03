FORT PIERCE, Fla. – John “Jack” Alan Lagerquist, 83, of Fort Pierce, Fla. and Wells Beach, Maine, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 24, 2023. Born on March 30, 1940, in Manchester, N.H., Jack was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

After graduating from Bangor High School in 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving with honor and dedication until 1961, including a year deployed near the 38th parallel in Korea. After leaving the Army, Jack furthered his education at Husson College in Bangor, as well as other courses and seminars throughout his life.

﻿Following his military service, Jack embarked on a successful 40+ year career in banking. Starting out as a branch manager and ultimately retiring as a senior executive. He was known for his strong leadership skills, honesty, integrity, and dedication to both his work and his people.

﻿Outside of his professional life, Jack had a passion for camping, fishing, and watching his sons play ice hockey and little league baseball. He cherished his time spent with his family and enjoyed exploring the great outdoors.

﻿Jack was also a Master Mason, of the 33rd degree and life-long member of Horeb Lodge, #93, in Lincoln, Maine. He belonged to both the York & Scottish Rite bodies, ascending to position of Grand Treasurer and Senior Grand Warden for the Grand Lodge of Maine. He was also a self-taught bagpiper who marched in many parades with the Anah Temple Highlanders (Shriners).

Jack is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 55 years, Sandra (nee Scott) Lagerquist, formerly of Calais, Maine. He is also survived by his two sons, Erik Jon Lagerquist, US Air Force retired, of New Braunfels, Texas and his wife Rachael, and their daughters Courtney and Hannah; and Kirk Alan Lagerquist, US Navy retired, of Ventura, Calif., and his daughter Sadie.

﻿At this time, no services are planned. The Lagerquist family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time.

﻿John Lagerquist will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May his memory forever serve as a reminder of a life well-lived and a heart well-loved.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice

in Jack’s honor

