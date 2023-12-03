MacVane III, David Alston 63, of Portland, Nov. 29. Visiting hours, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
MacVane III, David Alston 63, of Portland, Nov. 29. Visiting hours, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Conroy-Tully Walker South ...
MacVane III, David Alston 63, of Portland, Nov. 29. Visiting hours, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m.
Send questions/comments to the editors.