WESTBROOK – It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Myra Anne Mallar on Nov 29, 2023, at Westbrook Springbrook Center. Myra was born on April 23, 1940, in Boston, Mass. to Carmella and Walter Morse. Along with her brother Walter and sister Grace, they resided in Dorchester, Mass. where Myra graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in 1957.

﻿Myra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader, accomplished artist and loved to crochet. Always with a smile she faithfully attended her sons’ and grandsons’ sporting events and school concerts. She loved spending time at the beach and visiting Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth, especially the dog park. Myra looked forward to annual trips to North Conway, NH with her husband Richard. Her two cats Molly and Lucky were her other great loves. Professionally Myra was employed by the Boston Public Library, Leasco Data (where see met her future husband, Richard), co-owned a gift shop in Portland’s Old Port, and was the Office Manager for Unisys Corp in South Portland, Maine and Whitehall Homes in Sarasota, Fla.

﻿Myra leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Richard Mallar. She is also survived by her sons Scott Mallar and his wife Marielle, Andy Mallar, his wife Christine; two grandchildren Cooper and Spencer; along with her brother Walter Morse and his wife Beth from South Hadley, Mass. and her sister Grace Nash and her husband Don of Parrish, Fla.

Visitation will be held Friday Dec. 8, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland.

To share memories of Myra or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit hutchins.com.

