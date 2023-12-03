CAPE ELIZABETH – Thomas Paul Higgins, 84, of Cape Elizabeth, died unexpectedly on Nov. 27, 2023. He was born Dec. 2, 1938, in Portland, son of John M. Higgins, Sr. and Lenore T. Higgins.

Tommy attended Portland High and spent most of his working years at Owen Moore Dept. Store, Day’s Jewelers, and Hannaford’s.

Tommy loved taking long walks throughout Portland. During his walks he became a one-man welcoming committee for cruise ships, making sure he was in attendance for all arrivals. His real love, however, was listening to his favorite Boston sports teams. He gave unwavering support to the Celtics, Bruins, Red Sox, and Patriots. When his team scored or made a great play Tommy would always shout “Oh Boy!” startling anyone who sat close by. When he wasn’t watching sports, he enjoyed being with family, joining friends for morning coffee and going out for a treat at Red’s Dairy Freeze or Becky’s Diner.

Tommy was a kind and gentle man and deeply loved by his family. While he had several disabilities, he accepted them with grace and humility. He never complained. He was an inspiration to all who knew him. His quick smile and happy demeanor were a joy to experience. The world is a better place for having had Tommy in it.

﻿He is survived by his six siblings, John Higgins, Jr (Sue-Anne) of Cape Elizabeth, Judith Brown (Clint) of Berwyn, Pa., Lee Worcester (Everett) of Orneville Township, Maine, Gary Higgins (Debbie) of Amelia Island, Fla., Brian Higgins (Gail) of Houston, Texas, and Gregory Higgins of Debary, Fla.

﻿A Celebration of Life will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland on Dec. 13 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery with the immediate family.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to your favorite charity in Tommy’s name

