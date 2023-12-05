GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – Richard “Dick” Lee Kenyon passed away on Oct. 27, 2023. He was born in Bath on June 8, 1947, to Frank and Lorraine (Lariviere) Kenyon. He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1965. He joined the Army in 1965 and was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he met his wife of 56 years, Shirley Cooley. After the Army he earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University of Louisiana. He worked for the Federal Government his entire career.

Richard spent countless hours working in his workshop, finding the challenge of making things very rewarding. Later in life he spent a fair amount of time at the bowling alley improving his game every day.

He really enjoyed coming home for his high school class of 1965 reunion. Richard loved his wife Shirley dearly, and they spent many happy years together traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada on their Harleys.

Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Kenyon, his sisters, Kathryn Kenyon and Deborah (Gary) Wallace his brothers, Stephen (Kelly) Kenyon and James (Maria) Kenyon and many extended family members.

Richard will be remembered for his thoughtfulness and commitment to his friends and family.

There will be no funeral arrangements.

