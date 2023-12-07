CASCO – Earl C. Pike was born on Dec. 20, 1937, to Elmer and Alice Pike of Gorham, Maine. He lived in Gorham and attended school there, he was involved in all the sports they had to offer. Baseball was his first love, but if there was a ball involved he was there.

Earl met and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Lowell, shortly after high school. After a few years of general labor, he went back to school at Gorham State Teachers College where he obtained his BS degree. While attending college full time, he worked nights as a janitor for the Town of Gorham.

During this time, he also built a home for he and Joyce and their first little son in North Gorham. After he graduated he became a High School Math teacher at Windham High School, they moved a few doors down into a wonderful old farm house which he immediately updated, repaired and made into a beautiful home for their growing family, now with two little boys.

He continued his education at Bowdoin College going four summers gaining his MS degree, and yet another son. He taught at Windham High School for nearly 30 years while doing carpenter work in the summers and always had a hammer at the ready to build, repair and replace.

After his retirement and a brief excursion across the Atlantic to try teaching overseas, he moved away from North Gorham to a home he yet again finished and added to, making another beautiful home for his family. During that time, he worked as a Rural Route delivery man for the Post Office in several towns.

Moving yet again to a small cottage on a quiet pond in Casco, which he also had to rebuild to make it into a perfect retirement home, and adding a Woodworking Barn and storage shed, he enjoyed the water view, all the wild life in the peaceful little corner.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers and sisters. Kenneth, Stanley, Willard, Carl, Marion and Mary.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; three sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and MiSuk Pike, Cliff and Tyler Pike and Ernest Pike; as well as eight grandchildren, Jacob Pike, Diana Waters and her husband Jacob, Daniel Pike, Ashley Pike and her fiancé Kyle Beadet, William Pike and his wife Heidi, Jennifer Keels and her husband John, Cory Mains and his wife Lynn, Kristain Mains; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 9, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham. A private interment will be held at North Gorham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Earl’s name may be made to:

Androscoggin Home

Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 03240

