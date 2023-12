Romano, Anna Rose (DiBiase) 95, of Portland, Dec. 4. Visiting hours, 4- 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., Dec. 9, St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous