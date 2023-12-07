CARIBOU – In the presence of loving family members, Robert Burton Fitzsimmons, 96, passed away on Dec. 3, 2023, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Caribou. He was born April 22, 1927 in Keene, NH, to Lyda (French) and William A. Fitzsimmons.

﻿Bob (“Fitzy”) graduated from Keene High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of WWII. After the war, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire. He married Nancy L. (Greene) Fitzsimmons on August 26, 1950. Bob had a long career as an insurance claims adjuster/manager in Augusta and Portland. Bob and Nancy started their family in Augusta and moved to Portland in the early 1950s. In 1987, they retired to their dream home on Highland Lake in Bridgton. For the past two years Bob has lived in Caribou, first with his daughter Cathy and then for the past year he was at the Residential Care Wing of the Maine Veterans’ Home of Caribou.

﻿Bob was an avid alpine, cross country and telemark skier. His older brother taught him how to ski while growing up in New Hampshire and Bob passed on his love of the winter sport to his four daughters. Skiing was a passion that he shared with his entire family and many friends at Pleasant Mountain aka Shawnee Peak since the mid 1950s. He took his family skiing every weekend, every school vacation, and most snow days when the Portland Public Schools were closed. In the spring, Bob and his daughters often climbed to Tuckerman’s Ravine to extend their ski seasons. Bob was a long-time member of the National Ski Patrol at Pleasant Mountain. He also loved to run slalom gates and earned a NASTAR trip “out West” to race when he was in his late forties. In retirement, Fitzy enjoyed skiing weekday mornings with his friends at Pleasant Mountain until he was 90 years old. Bob, his ski buddies and their shared passion for skiing were featured in the Portland newspaper several times. Besides skiing, Bob taught his daughters how to play tennis and introduced his wife and daughters to the game of golf. Bob and Nancy were active members of Kezar Lake Country Club. Bob had a workshop at his home where he loved to build furniture for Nancy and the girls. He also did all of the finish work in his homes.

﻿Bob was predeceased by Nancy, his loving wife of 70 years; his brother, Bill and his sister-in- law, Jeanne Fitzsimmons; his daughter, Gail Saviello; and son-in-law, Rob Bouchard. He is survived by his daughters Jane and son-in-law Allen Hunter,, Cathy Bouchard, Ann and son-in- law Bill Rathbone, son-in-law Tom Saviello; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and his brother, Bill’s sons and daughter Bill, Mark, Scott, Lynne and their families.

﻿Bob’s family would like to thank all of the staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home of Caribou for their incredibly skilled and compassionate care of Bob during the last year of his life.

Local arrangements are in the care of Mockler Funeral Home in Caribou. A private, family memorial service for Bob and Nancy will be held at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Caribou later in the summer.

