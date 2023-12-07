Osman, Maj. Janet 90, of Saco, Dec. 2. Funeral service, Dec.12, Salvation Army, Old Orchard Beach. Visiting hours, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service, 11 a.m.
