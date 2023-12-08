PORTLAND – Dr. Justin Daniel Crumrine died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 5, 2023.

Justin was the son of Charles and Linda Crumrine. He graduated from Deering High School and USM, and then went on to the University of CA, Irvine to obtain a PHD in inorganic chemistry. Justin enjoyed chemistry and worked passionately as a scientific researcher, obtaining patents for some of his work. He was the Chief Scientific Officer for cbdMD for several years before joining Curaleaf as their Senior Research Scientist.

Although Justin enjoyed chemistry, he had other varied interests. He was a gifted chef who worked in many restaurants around Portland before getting his degree. After getting his degree, he limited his cooking to creating scrumptious meals for family and friends.

He also loved nature and being outside. Justin was always ready to go sailing, boating, or swimming. He also enjoyed hiking and mountain climbing. But his greatest joy came from spending time with his family. Justin was a loving son, a fun brother, a great friend, and a totally devoted father. His world changed when his son Michael was born and if Justin wasn’t working, he could be found either playing with Michael or taking him on an adventure.

Justin is survived by his mother, Linda Crumrine; brother, Michael Crumrine; partner, Shannon Stevens; son, Michael Crumrine; and grandmother, Charlotte Shible.

A Celebration of Justin’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the

Animal Refuge League

of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092