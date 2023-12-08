GEORGETOWN – Evelyn A. “Ebbie” Stevens of Five Islands, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Georgetown. She was 78 years old.

Ebbie was born in Bath to Georgette “Georgie” and Rudolph “Rudy” Pinkham on Sept. 30, 1945. Ebbie and her older brothers Ronnie and Roger, grew up and lived their lives in the beautiful fishing village of Five Islands. She married her movie-star handsome husband and the love of her life, Walter, in 1964. They resided on the waterfront until Walter could no longer fish, moving then to Harrington Hill.

Ebbie was always known to be an incredibly hard worker who took pride in everything she was assigned to do. Her father’s early passing left a void that required her to join the work force as soon as she could.

She left high school to work with her mother at Congress Sportswear, aka “the shirt factory”. She recently recounted her many jobs: picking shrimp at the Five Islands Wharf when they still processed the local catch there in the early 1970s, caring for every elderly family member in their final months, and carrying the daily mail, by boat, from Grover’s Store to MacMahan Island with her young son, Michael.

After she married, she was Walter’s legs and wheels while he fished. She was the “hired carrier” for Georgetown Island’s post office for many years, and with her mother in the front seat, took great pride in going above and beyond in her care of delivering mail and packages.

Ebbie’s best years and favorite job, however, was cooking lobsters for the various entities that ran the lobster businesses at the Five Islands Wharf. She loved teaching the customers how to pick and eat their lobster and she especially loved her crew of teens who she mentored each season. She protected them, making sure they ate, took breaks, and showered them with encouragement. When she could no longer do the grueling days, she joined the “pickers” to pick out each day’s supply of fresh lobster meat. Ebbie was a also a pro at picking crabmeat. Many in town enjoyed the surprise delivery of a container of fresh picked crab meat delivered by her. The “Liars Bench” has lost another of its warm souls. She will be missed.

Ebbie was predeceased by an infant sister, Marilyn; her father, Rudy; her brother, Roger; a nephew, Roger Jr.; her husband, Walter; her mother, Georgie; and a sister-in-law, Diane.

She leaves behind a daughter, Teri Stevens; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Marnie Stevens and their children who named her “Grammy”, Amanda, Benjamin and his wife, Taylor, Calvin, Noble, Gable, and Samuel Stevens. Ebbie’s world also included nieces, a nephew; many cousins; and great friends.

A service for Ebbie will be held on Dec. 31, at 1:30 p.m., at the Five Islands Baptist Church, 6 Old Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown, ME 04548.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

The family has requested that memorial gifts be directed to the wonderful

Georgetown Volunteer

Fire Department

and ambulance crew,

P.O. Box 199,

Georgetown, ME 04548