PORTLAND – Phyllis Dember Katzman, affectionately known as GG to her great grandchildren, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023, at the age of 97 in Portland. Born on Feb. 5, 1926 in New York City, Phyllis was a remarkable woman with an indomitable spirit who touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

﻿Phyllis was a fiercely passionate and determined woman who always strived to make a difference to those around her. After attending Adelphi University as a science major, she discovered a love and talent for investing, holding a club in her home for women in her neighborhood to explore the stock market. One of the first women on Wall Street, Phyllis was a trailblazer in the world of finance, fighting both anti-semitism and sexism to craft a successful career spanning six decades. Phyllis faced every challenge head-on and never allowed any obstacle to deter her from achieving her goals. Her resilience and tenacity were an inspiration to all who knew her.

﻿Outside of her career as a stock broker, Phyllis’s home life was equally dynamic. She and her husband, Abby, shared an unstoppable zest for life including their love of boating, travel, and the arts. Their trips spanned the globe, on land and at sea, and they were passionate supporters of ballet, theater, and museums. Phyllis also had a great appreciation for style (and shopping!), her outfits always lovingly curated and often completed with a bold piece of jewelry picked up on an adventure abroad.

﻿Above all else, family was at the center of Phyllis’s life and she deeply valued her role as mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She recently moved to Maine to be closer to family and was able to spend her final days surrounded by three generations of loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of love, wisdom, and passion for life that will be carried on by her two daughters, Karen and Meg, her three loving grandchildren, Jacob, Ari, and Julia, and her six amazing great-grandchildren, Sasha, Alex, Natalie, Nina, Asher, and Hannah.

﻿May we all find inspiration in her dedication to life, and may her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

A graveside service to honor Phyllis’s life will be held at Temple Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anti-Defamation League, the League of Women Voters or the Meg Katzman Endowment Fund at the Ronald McDonald House

in Minneapolis

