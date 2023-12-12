Malia, James Emmet 89, of Westbrook, Dec. 9. Visitation, Dec. 13, 4 – 7 p.m., A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, Dec. 14. 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Portland.
Malia, James Emmet 89, of Westbrook, Dec. 9. Visitation, Dec. 13, 4 – 7 p.m., A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Mass of Christian Burial, Dec. 14. 11 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Portland.
