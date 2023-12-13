BRUNSWICK – Rev. Robert “Bob” Perless died peacefully on Dec. 4, 2023 in Brunswick.

Bob was happily married to Sue (Susan Lane) for nearly 60 years. They retired to Maine in 2005 to be closer to family. Together they enjoyed their home and gardens, the beaches and beautiful scenery of Maine.

Above all, Bob was a “people person” and a man of faith. He brought joy, love and laughter to this world for 86 amazing years. He made his mark on the lives of his family, friends, neighbors, parishioners and countless others.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; his brother, Bill Perless (wife Judy Perless) and two children Robert Perless Jr. (partner Michelle Wieler) and Kathy Perless (husband Norman Thombs). Bob was also blessed with five grandsons, Dylan, Luke and Ethan Thombs and Robert III and Andrew Perless.

The family is deeply grateful to the staff of the Garden Memory Care and CHANS Hospice in Brunswick, Maine.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Funeralalternatives.net

If desired, and in lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s honor may be given to The Church on the Hill, Flushing, N.Y. or

a hospice of your choice.

