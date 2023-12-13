SEBAGO – Rosabel “Roby” Dyer passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2023, after a fulfilled and prosperous life at the age of 98. She was born Sept. 11, 1925, the oldest of nine children, to Raymond and Lillian Dingley in Casco, Maine.

Roby married Warren Bacheldor in 1943 and resided in Sebago to raise their five children. Roby remarried in 1964 to Loomis Dyer and continued living at her family homestead in Sebago.

Within the years of raising her own children, she as well had a hand in raising a multitude of family members. Roby was a mother to all and a caregiver to countless.

Roby’s careers and interests were being the proprietor of a dairy bar, driving school bus, and assisting with the startup of the rescue unit in Sebago. She was self-sustained with planting, harvesting and canning from her oversized vegetable garden. Roby set precedence of being a creative seamstress. She held a craft booth at Sebago Days every year for decades selling her homemade pot holders, dog coats, doll clothes, and much more. Her passion was organizing and cooking for the bake sales and baked bean suppers at the North Sebago United Methodist Church. Roby was honored in 2019 as a recipient of the Boston Post Cane for being the most Senior resident in Sebago.

She was predeceased by her three sons, Wayne, Keith and Neil Bacheldor and granddaughter Brigitte Osgood. She is survived by one brother, Henry Dingley of Kansas; her four daughters, Patricia Beevers of Salisbury, Mass., Pamala Golder of Sebago, Theresa Clarke and husband Stephen of Sebago, Sheila Krauss and husband Peter of Rangeley. To include, 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services to be announced in the Spring.

Arrangements are being made by Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Road, Windham Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Rosabel’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

Donations can be made in Roby’s name to:

North Sebago United Methodist Church

820 Sebago Rd.

Sebago, ME 04029

