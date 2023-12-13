BATH – Stephen F. Brzezowski, 68, passed away Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Abington, Pa. on May 13, 1955, a son of Edward R. Brzezowski and Eileen D. McAnaney.

Steve married Nancy Gerhart in 1983, they moved to Maine in 1988, where he began his career at BIW. He was a life-long Philadelphia Flyers fan, he was a member of the Bath Elk’s club, and his greatest joy, was his family.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Brzezowski of Bath; two daughters, Angela Komiega of Topsham and Stephanie Wilhelm and her husband Nick Wilhelm of Woolwich, his son, Stephen E. Brzezowski of Bath; his grandchildren Casey, Tyler, Alayna, Alyssa, Brooklynn, and Ethan; his great-grandchildren, Hunter, Levi, Ava, and Ashlynn; his brother, Edward Brzezowski.

A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous