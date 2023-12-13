SCARBOROUGH – Thomas Goulding passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2023. He was born in Massachusetts to Thomas and Ellen Goulding.

Thomas enlisted in the Air Force and served at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Wash. during the Korean War as a Supply Sergeant. While in the service, he met and married the love of his life, Donna Myers.

Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he moved his young family across country from Washington to settle in Massachusetts and later to Maine, where they built a full life together.

Thomas was married to Donna for 65 years, who preceded him in death.

Thomas leaves this world survived by his loving children and their spouses, Kathleen and her husband Mel, Michael and his wife Mary Ann, Thomas and his wife Julie, James and his wife Lori. He has eight grandchildren, Matthew, Amy, Melany, Jessica, Bethany, Andrew, Stefan and Jameson; and eight great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jake, Tenley, Harper, Briella, Adam, Melody and Charlie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Bettie.

His professional career spanned many facets of the automotive industry. Upon his retirement, he became active in the community and served on several boards in Saco including the Saco Trails, Saco Shore Committee, Saco Conservation Committee, Wood Island Light and the Salvation Army Board.

He and his wife enjoyed giving to others and became missionaries and traveled to Honduras where they helped to build a small community. He loved volunteering as a host for the Amtrak train station in Saco.

He was actively involved in the First Parish Church of Saco, the Blue Point and Black Point churches of Scarborough. He was also a 50-plus year member of the Saco Masonic Lodge No 9.

Thomas loved spending time with family enjoying holidays and special gatherings. He loved travelling and fulfilled a lifelong dream by going to Scotland with his three sons to learn about his Scottish heritage. In addition, he recently was honored as a Korean War Veteran by going to Washington, D.C. escorted by his son, Michael, on the Maine Honor Flight.

Thomas’s past time enjoyment included golfing, fishing and spending quiet time outdoors. He also loved to travel with his wife in their younger years and spoke about his many travels. His favorite place to travel locally was Boothbay Harbor.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorable donations in Thomas’s honor may be made to:

– The Salvation Army,

2 Sixth St.,

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

– Honor Flight of Maine,

P.O. Box 699,

Brunswick, ME 04011-0699

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous