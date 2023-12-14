Cheney, Peter Anthony 79, of Yarmouth, Dec. 12. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Cheney, Peter Anthony 79, of Yarmouth, Dec. 12. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Mass of Christian Burial ...
Cheney, Peter Anthony 79, of Yarmouth, Dec. 12. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 15, Lindquist Funeral Home, Yarmouth. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., Dec. 16, Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth.
Send questions/comments to the editors.