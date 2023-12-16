SANFORD – Robert Raymond Fortier, 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2023.

Bob, “Bobby” to his close friends and family, “Pepere” to his eight grandchildren, was an adventurer at heart. He was voted most likely to travel in high school and he took this on full force once his children were launched. He and Diane (Lasante), his treasured wife of 59 years, traveled far and wide. They made many visits to Hawaii, spent winters in Florida, traveled to China, and toured much of Europe. All the while, Bob documented their travels with beautiful photographs. Bob was an artist from a young age. As a very young man, he documented family life through film, making sure to chronicle everything from parties to everyday activities. He continued making videos of his children throughout their childhood.

Bob also painted using a palette knife making his works full of texture and depth. Each of his daughters have a special painting of his hanging in their homes. Bob developed into a talented photographer later on. He even took the senior portraits for three of his grandchildren. From there he enjoyed using his photographs to create beautiful one of a kind greeting cards which were sold locally.

Bob met Diane when she was a senior at St. Ignatius High School where he had also attended and graduated in 1960. They had four children Anne-Marie, Renee, Peter, and Angela. He was then blessed with eight grandchildren Emily, Elizabeth, Abigail, Caroline, Isabel, Aiden, Olivia, and Ella. Bob’s family was his shining light. He was happiest when he was with his children, his brothers and sisters, and their children. He loved to laugh, and he loved to make others laugh. Bob was witty, patient, and generous. More than anything Bob was an extremely hard worker. He started his career as a Purchasing Agent at Aerofab in Sanford. This was followed by taking over the dry cleaning business that his father Alex started. He was meticulous and made certain that every article of clothing he cleaned was perfect. However, his pride and joy was the gift shop that he created in the shop. He loved to provide his customers with affordable quality gifts.

Bob and Diane moved to Wells in 1997 after living their entire lives in Sanford. When Bob retired from the dry cleaners, he worked seasonally at Harbor Candy in Ogunquit. Bob was a well-loved employee. Bob became a favorite in and around Wells and Ogunquit because he routinely gave people he met candy from the store. The ladies at the bank, the people at church, even the person who managed the dump were always happy to see Bob coming their way.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Alex and Rose (Rouleau) Fortier; his brothers Leo, Rene, and Patrick, his sisters Therese and Doris; as well as his beloved son, Peter.

In addition to his children and grandchildren Bob is survived by his brother, Philip; and his beautiful wife, Diane.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.