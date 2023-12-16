HOLLIS – Edward L. Gallant, 73, passed away on Dec. 13, 2023, at Mercy Hospital.

Edward was a longtime electrician and will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, and being with family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Gallant; children, Keith Gallant and his wife Kelly, Heather Gallant, and Craig Gallant; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other dear friends and relatives.

Services will be at a later date.

