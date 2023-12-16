In this Dec. 4 article, “Plan to add teaching of Holocaust, genocide to science education draws questions from Maine teachers,” people expressed concern that students are too young to learn about such weighty topics, or that the subjects are too high-level for their comprehension.
The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine has offered educational programs, free of charge, in classrooms across Maine for 38 years. It has been our experience that students are very eager to learn more about issues impacting their lives. They now spend hours on social media, the internet, in friend groups talking about world events: complex, upsetting global news about bigotry, violence, activism, bravery – and so much more.
Students are curious about the world they will inherit; they want to talk, explore complex feelings, learn what classmates and adults think. When difficult subjects are incorporated into more traditional curriculum requirements, it offers a chance to connect concepts to lived experience, sparking interest and curiosity.
The HHRC offers age-appropriate programs on 14 topics related to this proposal: five on anti-bias training, three on civil and human rights, and six on many aspects of the Holocaust, including a long history that led up to the genocide. We offer extensive curriculum resources and professional development opportunities for teachers.
The HHRC offers free, high-quality programming on the very topics now required by state mandate. We are here to assist. Learn more at hhrcmaine.org
Sarah Lennon
Communications coordinator, the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine
Cape Elizabeth
