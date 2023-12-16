The next time you’re at the supermarket or anywhere they’re playing Christmas music, while they may sing: “Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow, hang a shining star upon the highest bough, and have yourself a merry little Christmas now …” just remember that the original lyric to the song, sung by Judy Garland in 1943, is “Someday soon we all will be together, if the fates allow, until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow, so have yourself a merry little Christmas now.”
Different, huh? “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.” Imagine you’re a GI hearing it, somewhere in Europe or the Pacific. That’s all. We now return you to your originally scheduled programming.
John Spritz
Portland
