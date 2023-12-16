I was a long-standing member of the NRA, but I will not renew my membership because they will not agree to any form of commonsense law in regards to gun control. AR-15 rifles were designed for the military to fight wars.

I went hunting for years, for deer and bear, and enjoyed doing that very much. I had a lot of fun. I also enjoyed practicing my skills at shooting ranges to be safe and proficient. I never used an AR-type of rifle; I always used a lever action or bolt action rifle. After all, it’s a sport, not a killing game.

Lawmakers need to draft laws that outlaw AR-15 weapons now. There are millions of these types of guns in the U.S.

First, outlaw AR-15 rifles and the ammo that goes with them – the .223 and 5.7 rounds and others. If we can do that, it will stop the sale of these guns.

Norman Baker

Shapleigh

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: