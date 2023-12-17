The Biden administration has chosen a disastrous policy with respect to the Israel-Hamas war. The decision to back Israeli military policy in Gaza almost without restriction, to veto the U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire, and to use emergency powers to send $105 million of tank ammunition to the Israel Defense Forces are not only inhumane but geopolitically unwise.
How does the administration think the United States can continue to exert influence in the Middle East when practically all of the Arab nations there, as well as many nations around the world, have condemned our actions? As Palestinian Authority President Mohammed Abbas said on Dec. 9, after the U.S. veto of the Security Council resolution, it was “a mark of shame that will follow the United States for many years.”
One also has to agree with the foreign minister of Oman, who said the veto is a “shameful insult to humanitarian norms.” There is little doubt that this brutal war, motivated by revenge, will set back peace efforts in the Middle East for a generation and cripple our ability to have a positive influence there.
Unfortunately, because of the cowardice of the Biden administration, the U.S. is now tarred with the same brush as the right-wing Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu. I used to think that one of Joe Biden’s strengths was foreign policy. Unfortunately, recent events have erased that opinion.
Harold McWilliams
Rockport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.