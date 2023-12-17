I feel an important point was missed in the Dec. 10 story, “Is Freeport starved for more restaurants?” Expanded dining options would do more than accommodate visiting shoppers and locals.

Freeport is becoming a destination for much more than shopping. With the success of Meetinghouse Arts events and gallery space, popular Freeport Speech events throughout the year, and large sporting events now hosted at the Joan Benoit Samuelson Track & Field facility, our town is becoming a destination for the arts and community gatherings. Visitors and locals alike surely would enjoy a place to dine with family and friends before and after such events.

The town of Freeport has very thoughtfully been considering our identity in recent years; we see ourselves as much more than a shopping destination. I wish the article had better reflected this evolution as well. And I hope restaurateurs (hello, Joe Ricchio!) will join the likes of future-minded entrepreneurs (thank you, Freeport Oyster Bar!) to help us more fully achieve this vision.

Maddy Vertenten

Freeport

