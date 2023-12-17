This week, I went to the town office in West Bath to change my party affiliation from Democrat to Republican for one purpose: to vote against Donald Trump in the Republican primary. The only thing that stands in the way of a Trump dictatorship is a coalition of Never Trump Republicans, Democrats and independents. Because of the vagaries of the Electoral College, it would be hazardous to wait for the general election to defeat Trump. The best time to defeat Trump is in the Republican primary.

What is the point for any Democrat or independent to vote in the Democratic primary where there is no credible challenger to President Biden? Let’s be smart.

The leadership of the Democratic Party should put country over party and urge all Democrats to change party affiliation to Republican for the primary. The Democratic Party leadership could determine the Republican nominee who most fits their views and who is the most acceptable for the Never Trump Republicans. Then endorse that Republican in the primary. This coalition of Never Trump Republicans, Democrats and independents will stop the Trump dictatorship in the Republican primary.

President Biden, there is no time to waste. Endorsing this plan would confirm your true loyalty to our country. Please, for the sake of American democracy, endorse and help implement this unconventional approach. Donald Trump is a singular danger to our country. We can’t risk waiting for the general election.

Gary Zartarian

West Bath

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: