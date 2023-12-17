I don’t understand the apathy of our judicial system. Law enforcement could have found Robert Card and enforced the yellow flag law on him and/or placed him in a protective environment. A new legislative bill (from Rep. Jim White of Guilford) proposes to make the owners of businesses responsible for a future Robert Card showing up at their business and causing a similar disaster. What was inefficient about previous bills?

Because the police could not or would not do their jobs, several people were killed and wounded. This situation isn’t an isolated incident. We read in the Maine newspapers quite often about a family having a dysfunctional situation where a male member gets abusive toward toddlers and infant children; the neighbors are aware of it, but the police ignore the situation until a child is murdered. This would seem to encourage child abuse in Maine.

Often when a disaster occurs in Maine, state government is reactive instead of proactive.

When can we expect the police to care enough about the public to do their jobs and protect the innocent?

Scott Tenney

South Gardiner

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: