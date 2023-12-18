When will it stop? Why must we be involved militarily in every conflict? I would be happy to pledge billions for humanitarian aid for these victims whose nations are at war. But we are not helping the situation by sending munitions and arms. We are only contributing to the killing; and to the misunderstanding; and to the violence; and to the continuation of revenge; and to the world viewing our nation as a global munitions supplier.

This is heartbreaking. Why must the U.S. supply so many wars? Biden should not send munitions to Israel. Let us change the world view to one of the United States being a peacemaker.

Val Razsa

Gray

