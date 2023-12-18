Just as the press drove news accounts of Hilary Clinton’s emails endlessly into the ground, only to belatedly apologize, so it can’t stop harping now on President Biden’s age, while not mentioning Donald Trump’s. Rather, it would be nice to read about the actual accomplishments and ability of the two men to conduct the office instead.

Biden has proved his competence in overcoming COVID-19, managing dramatic job and wage growth, building international support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, and attacking the catastrophic threat of climate change.

At the same time, Trump’s term in office was marked by support for dictators and attacks on our allies; chaotic firings of his own appointees; subverting the rule of law; and seeking to overthrow the Constitution. On the stump since, he has threatened to kill a general, shoot shoplifters, stack the bureaucracy and extract retribution on the rest of us so-called vermin. No policies to benefit the country or world, only invective and bile while he struggles to stay out of jail for his own serial malfeasance.

The time has come to report on the two men’s demonstrated ability to legally and effectively manage the office. Contrast Biden’s skillful handling of the economy and foreign policy with Trump’s outrageous rants to ride roughshod over the Constitution, assault the courts and install himself as dictator. Accomplishment and the rule of law are the issues, not age.

Thomas Spear

Arrowsic

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: