The holiday season is surrounding me with commercialism, happy families and lighted trees with perfectly wrapped gifts under it. At almost 84, my thoughts and dreams about celebrating Christmas are simple and personal.

Last week, my granddaughter invited me for a special brunch, just the two of us. The gifts were our presence and love. We played a game of Canasta (she won!). It was peaceful, relaxing and without stress.

For many Christmases, I lived in an abusive marriage. Holidays were a nightmare, never knowing what would cause my abuser to rage or holler about some insignificant and meaningless incident or comment. We walked on eggshells and prayed that it would resolve itself so we could keep up our charade of the “perfect Catholic family.” Praise God, I left my abuser 18 years ago. Tears well up in my eyes when I think of victims living their hell on earth this Christmas.

Since 2019, I have been actively involved with the grassroots nonprofit Finding Our Voices, with founder Patrisha McLean and my sister survivors. Daily, we respond to women struggling to survive and to keep their families safe.

Our loving peer support includes free online support groups and healing retreats, a Get Out/Stay Out Fund, and a fund to bring joy to children traumatized by domestic violence. I invite you to get us louder and stronger by connecting through our website, findingourvoices.net.

Mary Louise Liucci-Smith

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: