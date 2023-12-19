An era in Westbrook is ending. With the much deserved retirement of Steve Lampron, the River’s Edge Deli will be closing.

With a character, quality and menu all its own, the River’s Edge is part of a sadly dwindling number of small local morning diners. More than a place to enjoy a meal, it is, for many, a “third place” where people are warmly welcomed and feel connected. While the food is wonderful, and very affordable, the greatest value is in its nurturing community.

In an age when loneliness is an epidemic and isolation is a cause, the River’s Edge and diners like it are more needed than ever. Steve has a genuine kinship with his patrons and he loves building connections between them. In doing this he is more than serving food. He has, for 30 years, made lives more livable.

I will, as will many others, miss Steve’s big smile, hearty “hello,” and his conversations, often starting with “Ya know …”. Also missed will be the warmth of his daughter Kristen’s morning greetings.

Whatever may come next in that salmon-colored house on Main Street, I hope it embraces impromptu meetings, lingering conversations, quick and heartfelt hellos and an understanding that while there are a lot of good places to eat, restaurants that have true impact serve far more than food. River’s Edge was such a place and it has been Westbrook’s great benefit to have it here as long as it has.

Michael Shaughnessy

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: