Chase and Kathryn Libby

PORTLAND – Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 3, 2024 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland.

Burial will be at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale in the spring.﻿

To see their full obituaries, share memories of Chase and Kathryn or leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

