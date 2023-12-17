SOUTH PORTLAND – Claude A. Vachon, 98, of South Portland, passed away peacefully at Pinnacle Healthcare in South Portland, on Dec. 11, 2023.

He was born Aug. 31, 1925, to Alfred A. Vachon and Leda (Cloutier) Vachon in Berlin N.H. He graduated from St. Joseph High School Seminary in Bucksport, Mass. and from the Oblate College and Major Seminary in Natick, Mass. He received his master’s degree in Latin from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He joined the religious community of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) in 1946 and was ordained as a Catholic Priest in 1952. He taught Latin and French at St. Joseph Seminary in Bucksport for 19 years. When the school closed in 1971 he joined Home Workers Organized for More Employment, Inc. (H.O.M.E.) in Orland. He helped form the H.O.M.E.’s Adult Basic Education Program and Learning Center. He married Jean S. Laughlin Eaton in 1975.

That same year, Maine School Administrative District #9 in Farmington hired him to establish a countywide adult literacy program called the Franklin County Regional Adult Basic Education Program where he worked for 17 years.

He received an award as the 1981 Maine Adult Educator of the year. In 1989, the University of Maine at Farmington’s Honorary Degree Committee recognized Claude and his wife Jean, with the Distinguished Service Award for their services to the community.

Claude volunteered for many years with several area organizations. He worked in particular with Literacy Volunteers of America and with the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry (FAEM). FAEM supported him in the establishment of the Prison Ministry at the County Jail in Farmington where he served as Coordinating Chaplain until 1999.

Claude enjoyed reading, gardening, mountain climbing, cross country skiing,working around the house and volunteering with groups that served the disadvantaged.

Surviving him are Jean, his loving wife of 49 years; stepdaughter, Debra Eaton Fournier and her husband Tom, of South Portland, stepson, Gordon Eaton and his wife Dawn, of Sweden; beloved step-grandson, Casey Fournier and his partner Jade Christensen; one sister, Dorothy Boulay of Corvallis, Mont.; much loved nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

His family would like to thank his dedicated caretakers at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook, Pinnacle Healthcare, and Compassus Hospice in Scarborough. Your compassion and care for Claude over the last few months have been greatly appreciated.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the South Portland First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Rd. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. Interment will be with immediate family.

In lieu of flowers

donations can be made in his memory to

Literacy Volunteers of

Franklin and Somerset Counties,

129 Seamon Rd, Suite A

Farmington, ME 04938

