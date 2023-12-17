FALMOUTH – Joanne (Hall) Norbert passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Daughter of Florence G. LaMontagne and Frederick A. Hall, she was born July 31, 1932, in Lewiston. She married Stanley J. Norbert and together they welcomed seven children into a family of love and laughter. They moved to Portland, where she was active in the community and their parish church, Saint Joseph’s.

Joanne graduated from the College of New Rochelle, where she made many lifelong friends. While raising her children, she earned a master’s in education at the University of Southern Maine. She came from a long line of teachers and worked as a history teacher in Lewiston and guidance counselor at Saint Andre’s Home in Biddeford.

Joanne loved the State of Maine. She was deeply committed to protecting the environment and caring for our beautiful planet, which led her to protest nuclear power and support various environmental concerns.

Joanne was a person of deep faith, which guided her life and influenced her commitment to issues of peace and justice. She taught CCD, was active in many organizations, including Pax Christi, the NAACP, and the Ronald McDonald House. She lovingly welcomed children from New York City, N.Y. every summer through the Fresh Air Fund, sharing our family and the beauty of Maine. There is no way to fully capture the many ways in which she reached out in kindness to neighbors and friends throughout her life. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend to many.

She was, first and foremost, a loving mother and grandmother. Of all the things in her life, she was most proud of raising what she called a “wonderful, loving family.” She instilled in her children the importance of a life of faith and service and was so proud of her grandchildren. She also made every holiday magical, so it is perhaps fitting that she passed in this season of love. The Christmases we shared over the years as a large family are among the dearest memories of our lives.

Joanne demonstrated tremendous courage throughout her life, especially in recent years with her health challenges. She will be remembered for her great compassion and love for her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; and grandson, Elijah.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Christopher, Mary, Paula (Rich), Karen (John), Stephen (Kim), Margaret, and William; and grandchildren, Abby, Matthew, Elizabeth, Kate, Emma, Samuel, Liam and Erin; and devoted brother, Frederick A. Hall (Charlene); and nieces and nephews Fred, Elizabeth, Judy, Katie and Lynne; and many adored family members and friends she welcomed into the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, 673 Stevens Ave. Portland. A reception will immediately follow at 168 Lester Dr., Portland. A burial will take place in the Spring of 2024.

Arrangements in the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, Portland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Norbert family.

Donations in her memory may be made to the

Maine Children’s

Cancer Program

100 Campus Drive #107

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

HEIFER International

(www.heifer.org).

