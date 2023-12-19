Purington Sr., Theodore Allen of Gardiner, in Augusta, Dec. 13, 2023. Mass, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Gardiner. Reception follows.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Purington Sr., Theodore Allen of Gardiner, in Augusta, Dec. 13, 2023. Mass, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Saint Joseph’s Catholic ...
Purington Sr., Theodore Allen of Gardiner, in Augusta, Dec. 13, 2023. Mass, Dec. 28, 11 a.m., Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Gardiner. Reception follows.
Send questions/comments to the editors.