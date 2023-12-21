In the debate over Maine’s proposed electric vehicle regulations, range anxiety is often the first thing drivers think of. They picture nightmare scenarios of long recharging times on a road trip. But that nightmare is highly unlikely. According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the average driver drives 29 miles per day, and 99.03% of driving trips are done at 100 miles or fewer, while 0.24 percent of all trips were over 250 miles. The median distance of a road trip in a personal vehicle was 194 miles.

The average range of an EV in 2022, according to Bloomberg, was 291 miles. So for daily driving and over 99% of road trips, an EV can get you to your destination without you having to stop to recharge.

But who drives nonstop for over 200 miles? AAA recommends stopping for around 15 minutes after every two hours or 100 miles. A 2023 study by Edmunds found that the fastest-charging EV can add 100 miles of range in 6 minutes and 58 seconds. Twenty-six different EV models available for sale in 2023 can add 100 miles of range in 15 minutes or less. Stretch your legs, use the restroom, have a snack and you’re on the road again.

Instead of nightmare scenarios, shouldn’t we be basing our car purchases on how we actually drive?

David Kuchta

Portland

