No changes to curbside pickup

There are no changes to curbside trash pickup during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to the town. However, the transfer station will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Buxton Town Hall will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 22, for the employee Christmas party.

Free coats and gloves

There are new and used coats and gloves available at Town Hall for adults and children in need.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that the Groveville Community Club honored resident Walter Haines with its program, “This is your life in Groveville.” He was known for his piano playing at the Buxton Grange and for his overall contributions to the community. He was retired from the state’s Highway Department. Club President Irene Dyer presented him with a gift.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: