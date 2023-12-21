Revolutionary War reenactor Gil Olivarez salutes at the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 16 honoring war dead at the South Buxton Cemetery. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Revolutionary War Sgt. Phinehas Towle is remembered at the Wreaths Across America event. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Southern Maine Marine Corps League honor guard prepares to fire a salute Saturday at South Buxton Cemetery. Robert Lowell / American Journal

No changes to curbside pickup

There are no changes to curbside trash pickup during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to the town.  However, the transfer station will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Buxton Town Hall will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 22, for the employee Christmas party.

Free coats and gloves

There are new and used coats and gloves available at Town Hall for adults and children in need.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that the Groveville Community Club honored resident Walter Haines with its program, “This is your life in Groveville.” He was known for his piano playing at the Buxton Grange and for his overall contributions to the community. He was retired from the state’s Highway Department. Club President Irene Dyer presented him with a gift.

