Deputy Police Chief Nault named Employee of Year

Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault was named Employee of the Year at the Police Department’s annual awards ceremony Dec. 11.

Nault earned the award for his dedication and “his work as the accreditation manager for Gorham Police Department’s 2023 Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program certification,” Chief Christopher Sanborn said in a press release.

The department recognized Officer Aaron Erickson, Officer Michael Hinkley and Sgt. Michael Coffin for saving lives. Sgt. David Bruni, Fire Chief Ken Fickett and Coffin received valor awards.

School Resource Officer Mark Sanborn and Officer Brent Frank were honored for 25 years of service and Officer Dean Hannon and Administrative Assistant Julie Flanigan were recognized for 20 years.

Officer Taylor Stroup, Sgt. Kaitlyn Crawford and Hannon received merit awards. School Resource Officer Todd Gagnon received the Wayne “Pooch” Drown Award for his work with youth programs and overall dedication to youth in Gorham.

Detective Stephen Hinkley received the Cops’ Cop Award for his dedication and leadership as a field training officer.

All department members received a plaque for their “dedication and hard work” at a time of staffing shortages. The chief said they covered shifts “to ensure that the citizens of the town of Gorham and those visiting our community were safe and the Gorham Police Department could provide a professional and high quality service.”

Knights of Columbus host free-throw contest

The Gorham Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a basketball free-throw competition Dec. 30 at Shaw Gym, 75 South St.

Registration for boys and girls ages 9-14 is open at 10 a.m. and the competition starts at 11 a.m. Proof of age is required.

Each child gets 15 chances to score and advance to the state championship on March 9 at Old Town High School. For more information, call 222-0744 or 436-0223, or email jafalk007@gmail.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that Lisa St. Pierre was the top seller in a Camp Fire Girls candy sale.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 14 that the U.S. public debt was $33,840,401,518,225.69.

